PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $186.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

PEP opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

