Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

