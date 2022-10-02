Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allego has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Allego Stock Performance

Allego stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Allego has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

About Allego

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

