Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

