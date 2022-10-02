JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $50,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,659,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.