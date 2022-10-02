Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $54.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.