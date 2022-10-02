Robert W. Baird Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

CarMax Trading Up 1.3 %

CarMax stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

