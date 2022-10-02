Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CarMax by 53.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

