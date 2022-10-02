Susquehanna Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

BILL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

