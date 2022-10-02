Mizuho Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of BEP opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

