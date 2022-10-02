CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

