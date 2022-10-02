Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJOGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Wejo Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $1.09 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wejo Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEJO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.