Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $1.09 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wejo Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
