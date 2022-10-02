Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.16. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

