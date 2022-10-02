PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLM opened at $2.88 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.67.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

