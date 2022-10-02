PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PLM opened at $2.88 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.67.
About PolyMet Mining
