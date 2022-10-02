Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 778,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

