Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

