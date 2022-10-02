Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vesuvius Stock Up 2.4 %

VSVS opened at GBX 309.40 ($3.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.14. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.60 ($6.02). The company has a market capitalization of £839.14 million and a PE ratio of 606.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59.

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

Vesuvius Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

