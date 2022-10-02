a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head to Head Contrast

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.33 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.15 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 392.41%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

