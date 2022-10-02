Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

