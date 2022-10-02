Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
