Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$526.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.53. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

