Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

