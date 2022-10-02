Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bumble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.