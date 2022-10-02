Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,263,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

