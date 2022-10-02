Head-To-Head Analysis: Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hempacco and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -111.52% -51.39% -44.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 6.44 -$32.61 million ($0.26) -3.57

This table compares Hempacco and 22nd Century Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hempacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempacco and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 560.52%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Hempacco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

