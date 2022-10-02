Critical Survey: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17% Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22%

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,040.42%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 30.89 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

