JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 75

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.