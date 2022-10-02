Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.