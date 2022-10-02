Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.