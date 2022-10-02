Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KELTF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

