American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

AHOTF stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.