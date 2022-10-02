National Bank Financial Lowers Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

