Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.08.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.