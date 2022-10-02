Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 114 at Credit Suisse Group

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DROOF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Deliveroo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

