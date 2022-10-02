Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target to €125.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,064.86.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.