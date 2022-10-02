Berenberg Bank Boosts Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 250

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

