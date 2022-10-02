Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

