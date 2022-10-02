Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Konami Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Konami Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KONMY opened at 22.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.59. Konami Group has a 52 week low of 22.13 and a 52 week high of 34.08.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

