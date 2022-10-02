Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.04. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
