Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.04. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

