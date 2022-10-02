Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

