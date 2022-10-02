Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,232.33.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

