American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. American Aires has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

