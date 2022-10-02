Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 14.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.