ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ANA stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade And Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

