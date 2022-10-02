Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $42.93

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 98.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.13. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

