Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $82.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

