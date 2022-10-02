Permian Resources (PR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Permian Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permian Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1608 9245 14663 404 2.53

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 23.97% 10.43%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.88, indicating that their average stock price is 1,388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 5.31 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.44

Permian Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

