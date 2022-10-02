WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head-To-Head Survey

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -35.57% -37.75% -27.23% VMware 11.97% 80.84% 6.13%

Volatility and Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A VMware 0 12 9 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WaveDancer and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

VMware has a consensus target price of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.22 -$1.13 million ($0.33) -2.90 VMware $12.85 billion 3.50 $1.82 billion $3.72 28.62

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats WaveDancer on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

