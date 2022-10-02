Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $91.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

