Analyzing Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.13 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.49 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -21.00

Renovare Environmental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95% Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Renovare Environmental and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

