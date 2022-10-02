DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,500.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,497.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

DSV A/S stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $122.78.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

