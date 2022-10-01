Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,105 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

